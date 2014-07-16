Ad
euobserver
Kremlin: The EU and US sanctions decisions came out within minutes of each other on Wednesday (Photo: Alex F)

EU threatens Russian oligarchs, as US hits banks and oil firms

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders have threatened to go after Russian companies and oligarchs deemed to be helping the Kremlin wage its covert war on Ukraine.

They agreed at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday (16 July) to blacklist “entities, including from the Russian Federation, that are materially or financially supporting” the military campaign.

They called for a “first list” of entities to be prepared “by the end of July”.

Their joint text also said they will "consider the possibility of tar...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Kremlin: The EU and US sanctions decisions came out within minutes of each other on Wednesday (Photo: Alex F)

