EU threatens Russian oligarchs, as US hits banks and oil firms

EU leaders have threatened to go after Russian companies and oligarchs deemed to be helping the Kremlin wage its covert war on Ukraine.

They agreed at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday (16 July) to blacklist “entities, including from the Russian Federation, that are materially or financially supporting” the military campaign.

They called for a “first list” of entities to be prepared “by the end of July”.

Their joint text also said they will “consider the possibility of tar...