Nato puts brakes on enlargement

Nato announced earlier this July that it is shelving plans to welcome any new members during its forthcoming Wales summit.

The hopes of four countries - Bosnia, Macedonia, Georgia and Montenegro – which were expecting to deepen their co-operation with Nato, are now all but dashed, as senior Nato officials have hit the pause button on future enlargement.

Just like the European Union, it seems that Nato is also suffering from enlargement fatigue.

Unlike the Union though, Na...