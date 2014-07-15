Interim commissioners pass EU parliament test

Former Finnish PM Jyrki Katainen and three other interim commissioners-to-be were grilled by MEPs on Monday (14 July) before taking up their posts for the next four months.

Katainen, who will replace economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn, is the only one of the four who is likely to stay on as commissioner once the new EU commission is voted in, in October.

The 41-year old Finn, who acted as a hawkish finance minister and then prime minister during the euro crisis, demanding har...