UK nominates obscure Lord for EU commission

British PM David Cameron has made Lord Jonathan Hill his surprise nomination to be the UK's next EU commissioner.

The nomination of Hill, a relative unknown in domestic politics, is part of the UK leader's most significant reshuffle of his cabinet since taking office in 2010, as he prepares his team for next year's general election.

One of the more junior members of the cabinet, Hill has been leader of the House of Lords since 2013, after spending three years as a junior education...