euobserver
Schulz (r): Expertise first, but politics too (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Schulz walks careful line on politics of EP commissioner hearings

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU commissioner candidates will be tested primarily on their expertise, EP chief Martin Schulz said on Wednesday (16 July) after previously indicating that the British hopeful could be rejected on political grounds.

"They will not be judged on political criteria," said Schulz, adding that the nominees, who will be heard in the committee related to their dossier, will be quizzed on their "competence".

He made the clarification following an interview with German Radio in which he sa...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

