China keen to see end to EU debt crisis

China's commerce minister Chen Deming has said Beijing fully supports the EU's rapid recovery from its current debt crisis.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday (21 May) after a meeting with EU trade commissioner Karl De Gucht, Mr Chen also said however that the renminbi's appreciation would be "moderate" in the face of ongoing global economic uncertainty.

"The Chinese side is following very closely the sovereign debt crisis in the EU and hopes, as well as believes, that the efforts mad...