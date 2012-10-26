MEPs cancel Iran trip over Sakharov meeting

Two Iranian dissidents have won the EU's freedom prize, but MEPs who had hoped to meet them in Iran have called off their trip.

The parliament on Friday (26 October) said that Jafar Panahi (a film maker) and Nasrin Sotoudeh (a human rights lawyer) got the prize as "a message of solidarity and recognition to a woman and a man who have not been bowed by fear and intimidation and who have decided to put the fate of their country before their own."

Sotoudeh, a mother of two, is curren...