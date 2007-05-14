Germany under fire for weak EU-Russia summit agenda

The EU's new member states have attacked Germany for tabling weakly-worded objectives for the EU-Russia summit, amid close-to-zero prospects of launching talks on a new EU-Russia treaty when Vladimir Putin meets German chancellor Angela Merkel in Samara on 18 May.

Poland's Ana Fotyga at an EU foreign ministers gathering in Brussels on Monday (14 May) voiced Poland's "reservation" on a German EU presidency document entitled "EU objectives for the summit," saying Poland is keeping its ve...