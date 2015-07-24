Ad
'It’s just a continuation of what has been done so far by Italy' (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence)

Interview

Italian general: EU anti-migrant operation likely to fail

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy’s former defence chief has said the EU’s anti-migrant smuggling operation is likely to bring more, rather than fewer, migrants to Europe.

General Vincenzo Camporini, Italy’s chief of defence from 2008 to 2011, told EUobserver in an interview that the operation, EUnavformed, will encourage smugglers to set adrift more people in the Mediterranean Sea because there’ll be more EU ships which are obliged, under international law, to rescue them.

“In essence, it’s helping the sm...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman

