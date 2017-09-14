Ad
euobserver
Katainen (l) and Malmstroem (r) introduced proposals that seek to reinforce EU trade powers (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission changes gear on trade

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission rolled out a proposal Thursday (14 September) to start free trade talks with Australia and New Zealand, and to install an EU investment screening framework.

The EU executive's push to start negotiations with Austria and New Zealand is part of an effort by the bloc to strengthen its position as a leading global trading power, as the US is turning inwards and pursuing an "America first" policy.

"In the current international climate, the world needs leaders ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Time to beef up EU trade rules
EU and Japan champion free trade ahead of G20 summit
Macron’s investment screening idea watered down by leaders
EU preparing to screen Chinese investments
Katainen (l) and Malmstroem (r) introduced proposals that seek to reinforce EU trade powers (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections