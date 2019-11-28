Promises and doubts: Africa's free-trade adventure

The remains of a three million-year old Australopithecus afarensis, also more commonly known as "Lucy", can be found in the dusty basement of Ethiopia's national museum in Addis Ababa.

Discovered in the eastern Afar region, Lucy is an insight into the origins of humankind. But behind the scratched glass case, one of the world's greatest wonders appears utterly neglected.

Throughout the capital, tall grey concrete shells of buildings - held up by a patchwork of wooden scaffolding -...