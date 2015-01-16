EP security points to Farage group in 'Red Dalia' dispute

The distribution in the European Parliament of a controversial book accusing Lithuania's president Dalia Grybauskaite of having worked for Soviet Russia has been linked to the eurosceptic EFDD group led by British MEP Nigel Farage.

The group denies knowing anything about the contents or the circulation of the book - called “Red Dalia”.

But it said that if it’s proved that a member of staff distributed it without authorisation they will face “full disciplinary action”.

Meanw...