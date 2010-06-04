Greater budget sanctions not for the UK, says Hague

The UK's foreign secretary, William Hague, has said London should not be subject to greater budgetary sanctions inside the EU.

Speaking in front of national MPs on Thursday (3 June), Mr Hague said the current drive to toughen up the bloc's budgetary rules - known as the Stability and Growth Pact - may be appropriate for countries sharing the euro, but not those outside the single currency.

"They should never apply to those countries which retain their own currencies, and this cou...