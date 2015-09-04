Germany, Italy alarmed by EU disunity on migrants

Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a united European approach to the migration crisis and urged fellow member states to stop blame games.

“Europe has no right to be divided [when] facing such a challenge”, he said, while arriving at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Friday (4 September).

“We won’t be able to fulfill our mission if we don’t stop mutual accusations”.

He spoke after the Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban, on Thursday, describe...