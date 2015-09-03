Ad
euobserver
EU citizens are fearful of the repercussions of the migrant crisis, but life in Europe for the migrants is often far from rosy (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Fighting the prejudice

Migration
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Katya Andrusz, Brussels,

The number of refugees and asylum seekers worldwide has exceeded 50 million for the first time since World War II, and migration has become a permanent fixture on the European agenda.

The vulnerability of refugees to exploitation and abuse is aggravated by the extremely limited possibilities to legally enter and stay in the EU. The total number of Schengen-area visas granted to Syrian nationals dropped from over 30,000 in 2010 to almost zero in 2013.

While there are no perfect sol...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Eurostar suspended after people seen on tracks
Hungary U-turn on migrant trains prompts unrest
EU-bound migrants in Serbia risk winter exposure
EU citizens are fearful of the repercussions of the migrant crisis, but life in Europe for the migrants is often far from rosy (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Tags

MigrationRule of LawOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections