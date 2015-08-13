Ad
euobserver
Eulex is credited with creating a decent rank-and-file Kosovo police force, but failing to combat organised crime and high-level corruption (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU accused of 'intimidating' whistleblowers

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Transparency International, a leading NGO, has accused EU law chiefs in Kosovo of “intimidation” of potential whistleblowers.

It spoke out on Tuesday (12 August) on the case of Maria Bamieh, a British prosecutor, who used to work for Eulex, the EU’s rule of law mission in Kosovo - the biggest and most expensive EU operation of its kind.

Bamieh, last year, lost her job amid a swirl of corruption allegations against Eulex.

She then hired a UK law firm, Bindmans LLP, to hit ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Enquiry says Kosovo mission not guilty of 'cover-up'
Eulex report exposes EU failure in Kosovo
EU and Kosovo corruption: Scratching the surface?
Eulex is credited with creating a decent rank-and-file Kosovo police force, but failing to combat organised crime and high-level corruption (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections