Germans and Americans differ over Russia

May 8 was VE Day, the 70th anniversary of the end of the bloodiest war in modern European history. The anniversary marked a moment to assess the role that tragic conflict plays in public consciousness. But it was also an opportunity to look forward to assess how the public sees the challenges that lie ahead.
Germany and the United States, adversaries in WWII, allies during and after the Cold War, are now the two pillars of the transatlantic alliance.
Their views of each other are ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.