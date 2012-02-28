Romania flexes muscle at EU meeting on Serbia

Romania caused confusion and annoyance with last-minute demands at an EU meeting on Serbia in Brussels on Tuesday (28 February).
Member states in the end endorsed giving Serbia EU candidate status, but not before extensive discussions with Romania, which threatened until the the very end to block the decision on grounds that Serbia is mistreating a Romanian minority group in the country.
The European Commission also drafted a special declaration to keep Bucharest happy.
"T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
