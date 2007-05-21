EU 'distancing itself' from latest Georgia peace plan

EU neighbour Georgia is angling for European support for a new solution to one of its "frozen conflicts." But Brussels is keeping quiet amid fears of adding yet another bone of contention to its already-difficult relations with Russia.
The situation arose after Tbilisi in early May struck a deal with former South Ossetian rebel, Dmitry Sanakoev, to come over fully to its side. The move threatens the grip on power of South Ossetia's other rebel leader, the Russian-controlled Eduard Kokoi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
