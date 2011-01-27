EU gives cautious support to Yemeni protesters

The EU has said that Yemeni protesters have a "fundamental right" to take to the streets and call for their government to step down so long as they do not use violence.

Maja Kocjancic, a spokeswoman for EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, told EUobserver on Thursday (27 January) in reference to the unfolding situation in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, that: "freedom of expression and the right to assemble peacefully are fundamental rights and they should be respected."

She ad...