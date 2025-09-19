Ad
euobserver
EU climate commissioner Woepke Hoekstra. The joint statement was put together to ensure that the EU does not go to the UN meetings in New York empty-handed (Photo: European Parliament)

EU failure to agree on carbon-cuts prompts Global South frustration

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU will miss a September deadline to agree binding carbon-emissions cuts ahead of next week’s UN General Assembly, prompting frustration among countries from the so-called Global South.  

After lengthy discussions on Thursday (18 September), EU environment ministers instead agreed to issue a joi...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

