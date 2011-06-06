EU voices mixed emotions about Yemen revolution

Initial EU reactions to the departure of President Ali Abdullah Saleh from Yemen have voiced concern about threats to security rather than welcoming a third Arab Spring victory.

Speaking on national TV on Sunday (4 June), British foreign minister William Hague said Yemen appears to be falling apart and that he is "very worried" that Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) will exploit the situation to create a new stronghold in the Middle East.

"Yemen is one of our principal con...