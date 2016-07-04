Farage resigns: 'I want my life back'

Staunch anti-EU MEP Nigel Farage is stepping down as leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip), saying that with the UK voting to leave the European Union he has attained his political objective.

"The victory for the Leave side in the referendum means that my political ambition has been achieved. I came into this struggle from business because I wanted us to be a self-governing nation, not to become a career politician," Farage said in a statement on Monday (4 July).

Farage was...