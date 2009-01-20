European expectations peak as Obama takes office

With millions of Europeans set to watch the inauguration of president-elect Barack Obama on Tuesday evening (20 January), expectations for America's first black president and his message of "hope" and "change" could hardly be higher.

But Mr Obama's "honeymoon" with Europe will not last very long, pundits and MEPs predict, as divergences on Iran, Afghanistan, Russia and even Guantanamo are set to overshadow initial euphoria. Climate change is more likely to become a binding topic betwee...