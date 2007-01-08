Barroso to raise trade, climate change on US trip

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso is in Washington today (8 January) to discuss the Doha world trade talks and climate change - but analysts and officials doubt his trip will bring a breakthrough on either topic.

"The moment of truth for the Doha trade negotiations is fast approaching and the US holds the key to making a deal possible in 2007," Mr Barroso said in a statement ahead of his visit. "The alternative, a delay of several years, would come at a high price for a...