Moldova welcome at EU summit despite crackdown

A special gathering of MEPs together with the Romanian foreign minister in Brussels on Wednesday (15 April) said Moldova should be invited to an EU summit for eastern partners, despite recent violence.

"The EU will defend the rights of the democratic opposition, NGOs, those detained and killed in prison. On that we shall not compromise. But it is not through isolation that we can run our eastern policy," Polish centre-right MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski said.

"The Eastern Partnership...