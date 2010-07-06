Ad
euobserver
Cuban street scene (Photo: Frans Persoon)

Spain on Cuba mission as dissident nears death

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos has arrived in Cuba, just as one of the country's most high-profile political prisoners is reportedly near death following a prolonged hunger strike.

Before departing from Madrid on Monday (5 July), Mr Moratinos told journalists the aim of his three-day trip was to support a dialogue between the Cuban government and the Catholic Church on improving respect for human rights.

The Spanish minister will hold talks with his Cuban counter...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

MEPs attack Cuba over human rights abuses
Cuban street scene (Photo: Frans Persoon)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections