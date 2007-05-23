Want an EU visa? Then sing…

External relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner has presented the EU's visa facilitation scheme for Ukraine as a big achievement of her European Neighbourhood Policy - but so far it has seen an increase in visa costs and scandalous behaviour at EU embassies in Kiev.

Some time ago people walking by one of the EU embassies in Kiev watched a free concert – a children's choir from the city of Kharkov, with more than 20 kids braving the cold weather to sing folk and modern songs outs...