Peace in Balkans at stake over Kosovo, diplomats warn

The 27-nation European Union is heading for a crucial test of its foreign policy after three-day last resort talks in Austria on the future of Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo failed to result in a compromise.

"Regrettably the parties were unable to reach agreement on status", EU envoy for Kosovo Wolfgang Ischinger said on Wednesday (28 November), less than two weeks before the troika - representing the US, EU and Russia - reports back to the United Nations on 10 December.

