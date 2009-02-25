EU parliament in Russia press room query

European Parliament officials have quashed suggestions they avoid holding Russia press conferences in the "Anna Politkovskaya" press room for political reasons.

The parliament's main press room in Brussels was in January 2008 named after the slain anti-Kremlin journalist as a symbol of support for free speech and human rights.

Since that time, none of the three Russian press events held in parliament have used the well-equipped chamber, which has places for TV cameras and interpr...