Ad
euobserver
Ms Politkovskaya - murdered in 2006 on the birthday of Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU parliament in Russia press room query

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

European Parliament officials have quashed suggestions they avoid holding Russia press conferences in the "Anna Politkovskaya" press room for political reasons.

The parliament's main press room in Brussels was in January 2008 named after the slain anti-Kremlin journalist as a symbol of support for free speech and human rights.

Since that time, none of the three Russian press events held in parliament have used the well-equipped chamber, which has places for TV cameras and interpr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ms Politkovskaya - murdered in 2006 on the birthday of Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections