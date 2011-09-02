Ad
Turkey has found it hard to reach agreement with the right-wing Israeli government (Photo: zz77)

Italy voices concern about Israel-Turkey dispute

by Andrew Rettman,

Italy has said the massive falling out between Turkey and Israel could spell trouble in terms of Middle East stability. But some EU countries are more sanguine about the dispute.

"We have always said that normal relations between Turkey and Israel are a very important factor in terms of regional stability," Italian foreign ministry spokesman Maurizio Massari told EUobserver on Friday (2 September).

"Any escalation of tensions between the two countries does not help not only in bi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

