Some 74 percent of Europeans think EU membership is a good thing for their country - the highest score ever since this routine Eurobarometer question was first asked, back in 1983 (Photo: Author)

Column

EU train has stayed on track, despite multiple crises

EU & the World
EU Political
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

A man sits on a train and looks out the window. His long journey could have been a peaceful one. But instead of daydreaming or falling asleep, he gets increasingly nervous because while passing stations and villages he gets the impression people are telling each other something terrible. He doesn’t know what it is. He sees them talking, then opening their eyes widely - as if in fright. Some seem to shout at each other, hastily leavi...

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She also writes columns for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in De Standaard.

Tags

