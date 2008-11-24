Ad
A retired statue of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Grutas park in Lithuania (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels to recognise 'European aspirations' of post-Soviet states

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The European Commission is to propose pulling the EU's six post-Soviet neighbours closer to the West by recognising their "European aspirations" and creating a new "European Economic Area." But a draft communique indicates that EU-Russia relations have preferential status.

"The conflict in Georgia in August 2008 and its broader repercussions have resulted in increased awareness of the vulnerability of Eastern partners," the draft commission communication on the Eastern Partnership (EP) ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

