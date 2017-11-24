Eastern Partnership must not be deterred by Russian aggression

On 24 November, leaders of the European Union and the six 'Eastern Partnership' (EaP) countries – Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Armenia – will gather for their fifth summit, and the first in Brussels.

Much has changed since the inaugural 2009 EaP summit in Prague.

My own country, Moldova, as well as Ukraine and Georgia, has fully embarked on the path of building a closer relationship with the EU.

We are fully aware that the only way to progress toward...