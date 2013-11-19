Ad
Bildt (l) and Sikorski in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU-Ukraine deal to be decided at the 'last minute'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The fate of EU-Ukraine relations, and the EU's broader efforts to reform post-Soviet countries on its eastern borders, is likely to be decided at the "last minute" before a summit at the end of the month.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (18 November) again urged Ukraine to free its former PM, Yulia Tymoshenko, so that they can sign a strategic treaty with Kiev at a summit in Vilnius on 28 November.

"I know the time is melting away, but there is still time," Li...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

