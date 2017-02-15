Russia’s cyber war: past, present, and future

News reports about Russian hackers infiltrating one country or another are now a daily occurrence. \n \nSome of these attacks are more significant than others, such as the Russian assault on the American election of 2016. Now France and Germany are voicing concerns that their elections may be the next target. \n \nOther serious incidents involve cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, such as the power grid in western Ukraine.\n \nIn this context, it is instructive to revisit the beginnings...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.