US to quadruple military spending in Europe

The US plans to quadruple spending on its military presence in Europe in order to deter Russian aggression, leading US media say.
Defence secretary Ash Carter is expected to unveil the 2017 budget at an event in the Economic Club of Washington, a think tank, on Tuesday (2 February), ahead of its official publication on 9 February.
He’ll say spending on weapons and equipment in Europe will, next year, increase from $789 million to $3.4 billion,
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.