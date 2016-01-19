Ad
euobserver
The EU and US are in talks to finalise a new Safe Harbour agreement (Photo: Alessio Milan)

EU urges privacy protection in US data-pact talks

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants Washington to agree on rules safeguarding the privacy of EU nationals whose data is transferred to firms within the US.

The rules are part of broader negotiations aimed at finalising a data-transfer pact by the end of January.

EU commissioner for justice Vera Jourova said on Monday (18 January) that US authorities must make guarantees on privacy in a new so-called Safe Harbour agreement.

"We need guarantees that there is effective judicial cont...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU imposes deadline for new US data pact
