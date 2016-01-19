EU urges privacy protection in US data-pact talks

The European Commission wants Washington to agree on rules safeguarding the privacy of EU nationals whose data is transferred to firms within the US.

The rules are part of broader negotiations aimed at finalising a data-transfer pact by the end of January.

EU commissioner for justice Vera Jourova said on Monday (18 January) that US authorities must make guarantees on privacy in a new so-called Safe Harbour agreement.

"We need guarantees that there is effective judicial cont...