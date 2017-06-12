EU sees 'momentum' on Macedonia name dispute

There was “new momentum” for solving the name dispute that has helped to keep Macedonia out of the EU and Nato, the EU’s enlargement chief has said.

Johannes Hahn said on Monday (12 June) in Brussels that the formation of a new government in Skopje, ending a two-year long political crisis there, could lead to a breakthrough on Macedonia's name dispute with Greece.

“I think there’s new momentum and I think we can use this situation and make progress”, he said.

Zoran Zaev,...