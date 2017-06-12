Ad
Hahn (r) with Zaev in Brussels on Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU sees 'momentum' on Macedonia name dispute

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

There was “new momentum” for solving the name dispute that has helped to keep Macedonia out of the EU and Nato, the EU’s enlargement chief has said.

Johannes Hahn said on Monday (12 June) in Brussels that the formation of a new government in Skopje, ending a two-year long political crisis there, could lead to a breakthrough on Macedonia's name dispute with Greece.

“I think there’s new momentum and I think we can use this situation and make progress”, he said.

Zoran Zaev,...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hahn (r) with Zaev in Brussels on Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

