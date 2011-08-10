EU 'cannot exclude' US-type sanctions on Russian officials

The EU has said it "cannot exclude" the possibility of punitive measures against Russian officials if Moscow fails to adequately investigate the murder of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.
"It is of great importance for Russia's future that this case is investigated properly by the Russian judicial authorities, and that those responsible for any wrongdoing are brought to justice," European External Action Service spokesman Michael Mann said in a written statement to this website.
"Should t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
