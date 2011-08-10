Ad
A holiday home in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai where Olga Stepanova's husband bought a luxury property (Photo: Dubai Holiday Villas - Luxury on The Palm)

EU 'cannot exclude' US-type sanctions on Russian officials

by Andrew Rettman,

The EU has said it "cannot exclude" the possibility of punitive measures against Russian officials if Moscow fails to adequately investigate the murder of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

"It is of great importance for Russia's future that this case is investigated properly by the Russian judicial authorities, and that those responsible for any wrongdoing are brought to justice," European External Action Service spokesman Michael Mann said in a written statement to this website.

