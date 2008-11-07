Ad
euobserver
Russian matryoshka dolls on sale (Photo: EUobserver)

Lithuania complicates French rapprochement with Russia

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The French EU presidency on Thursday (6 November) failed to get Lithuania on board to restart EU-Russia treaty talks, despite a hard-hitting paper from the office of EU top diplomat Javier Solana that warned about the safety of EU monitors in Georgia.

At an EU ambassadors' debate in Brussels, France proposed EU foreign ministers should next week announce the resumption of negotiations and issue a communique condemning Russian non-compliance with Georgia peace accords.

The proposal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Russian matryoshka dolls on sale (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections