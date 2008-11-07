Lithuania complicates French rapprochement with Russia

The French EU presidency on Thursday (6 November) failed to get Lithuania on board to restart EU-Russia treaty talks, despite a hard-hitting paper from the office of EU top diplomat Javier Solana that warned about the safety of EU monitors in Georgia.

At an EU ambassadors' debate in Brussels, France proposed EU foreign ministers should next week announce the resumption of negotiations and issue a communique condemning Russian non-compliance with Georgia peace accords.

The proposal...