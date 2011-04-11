Ad
French soldiers were engaged in fresh attacks on Sunday

Ivory coast report complicates EU support for Ouattara

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Forces loyal to Ivory Coast president-elect Alassane Ouattara have killed hundreds of civilians, carried out mass rapes and burned at least 10 villages, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

The document's publication on Saturday (9 April) creates a further headache for the international community, including the EU, who have backed Ouattara as the legitimate winner of disputed presidential elections in the west African state last November.

It also comes amid fresh fighting...

