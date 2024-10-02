Ad
Belgian, Dutch, and French bar associations had sued the EU Council (Photo: curia.europa.eu)

EU court upholds Russia legal consultancy ban

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European lawyers cannot advise Russian companies unless they're fighting a lawsuit, an EU court has ruled after an outcry by bar associations.

The EU ban on legal consultancy services for Russian firms or other legal entities "applies only to legal advice that has no link with judicial proceedings", which means the Russians' basic right to legal representatio...

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

