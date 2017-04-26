Dont expect 'quick fix' in Syria, China tells EU

The EU should not expect a "quick fix" in Syria, China's special envoy on the issue said on Tuesday (25 April), warning that "imposing a solution" from the outside would "not be workable".

Xie Xiaoyan was in Brussels for the second time in a month and met officials from the EU external service before heading to Moscow. He told a group of journalists that China, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, had a "shared interest" with the EU to find a political solution in ...