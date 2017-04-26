Ad
euobserver
In Aleppo in December. Peace efforts in Syria will "meet difficulties, twists and turns, ups and downs, flips-flops", China's special envoy said. (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Dont expect 'quick fix' in Syria, China tells EU

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU should not expect a "quick fix" in Syria, China's special envoy on the issue said on Tuesday (25 April), warning that "imposing a solution" from the outside would "not be workable".

Xie Xiaoyan was in Brussels for the second time in a month and met officials from the EU external service before heading to Moscow. He told a group of journalists that China, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, had a "shared interest" with the EU to find a political solution in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

US claims European support for Syria strike
Aleppo's fate overshadows EU summit
EU ministers point to Assad and Russia on Syria gas attack
In Aleppo in December. Peace efforts in Syria will "meet difficulties, twists and turns, ups and downs, flips-flops", China's special envoy said. (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections