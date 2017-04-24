French election run-off: Far right vs. EU

The second round of the French presidential election on 7 May will amount to a referendum on the far-right and the EU after traditional left and right parties were eliminated.

Emmanuel Macron, a social-liberal who campaigned with the French and European flags, will face Marine Le Pen, who wants to take France out of the euro and organise a referendum on EU membership.

Macron, a 39-year old former economy minister, finished ahead in the election's first round on Sunday (23 April), ...