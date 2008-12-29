EU expresses 'grave concern' at Israeli attacks on Gaza

The European Union has expressed its "grave concern" at Israel's continuing attacks on the Gaza Strip that have killed close to 300 Palestinians and injured around 900, calling the airstrikes "unacceptable" and urging both sides to halt military actions.

France, in one of its final acts as the outgoing chair of the EU's six-month rotating presidency, in a statement said the 27-country bloc "condemns the disproportionate use of force" of both parties to the conflict.

"There is no m...