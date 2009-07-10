Ad
euobserver
Fake toys registered the highest increase of counterfeit cases in 2008 (Photo: Powerpig (Flickr))

Fake goods seized at EU borders up 125%

by Lucia Kubosova,

EU authorities more than doubled their seizure of fake products smuggled into the 27-strong bloc at its external borders last year, with pirate CDs, cigarettes and clothes, mainly from China, dominating the list.

According to statistics published by the European Commission on Thursday (9 July), national customs officers are increasingly recognizing and detaining counterfeit products, in co-operation with industry.

In 2008, some 178 million items were seized compared to 79 million ...

euobserver

