EU talks fail to stop Russia sanctions on Ukraine

Russia is preparing trade sanctions against Ukraine after 11th-hour talks in Brussels on Tuesday (1 December) ended in recriminations.

Alexei Ulyukayev, Russia’s trade minister, told press after the meeting: "It’s a very probable scenario that there won’t be an agreement before 1 January and the non-preferential trade regime will be introduced."

"As there is now too little time left, it requires extraordinary efforts to reach an agreement."

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Pavlo...