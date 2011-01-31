Egypt: Over 100 dead, tourists evacuated, multiple EU statements

Anti-Mubarak protesters in Egypt have called for a general strike on Monday (31 January) and a "march of the millions" on Tuesday after weekend violence claimed over 100 lives.

Reports indicate that thousands of protesters are camped out in Tahrir square in Cairo and that police have been ordered to go back onto the streets as the demonstrations head into their seventh consecutive day.

Former UN diplomat and Nobel laureate Mohammed El Baradei defied house arrest to speak to a cro...