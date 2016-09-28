Ad
Georgieva leaves as negotiations on the EU budget are reaching a final stage. (Photo: European Commission)

Budget commissioner Georgieva leaves for UN campaign

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU budget commissioner Kristalina Georgieva is taking unpaid leave to campaign for the post of UN secretary general after being chosen as Bulgaria's candidate.

Her duties will be taken over by Guenther Oettinger, the German EU commissioner in charge of digital economy, just as negotiations on the EU 2017 budget and the revision of the EU budget for 2014-2020 are reaching a final stage.

Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov picked Georgieva, who was in charge of humanitarian aid ...

